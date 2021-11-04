Overview of Dr. Eugenia Girda, MD

Dr. Eugenia Girda, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Oncology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York Stony Brook School of Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Girda works at Surgical Oncology Associates/BHMG in New Brunswick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.