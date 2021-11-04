Dr. Eugenia Girda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Girda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eugenia Girda, MD
Overview of Dr. Eugenia Girda, MD
Dr. Eugenia Girda, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Oncology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York Stony Brook School of Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Dr. Girda's Office Locations
Surgical Oncology Associates/BHMG195 Little Albany St, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (201) 597-9624Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Girda?
Dr. Girda is wonderful!! I was transferred from another hospital to Robert Wood Johnson after a suspicious tumor was found. Dr. Girda performed emergency surgery on me within days. I needed a radical opened hysterectomy, and appendectomy and was rwj for 5 days. Dr. Girda was very professional and kind. She explained everything clearly and I felt confident in her ability as my surgeon. Since my surgery was unplanned, I did not have the opportunity to research and choose a hospital or surgeon. It was only by the grace of God that our paths crossed and I ended up in her hands. Dr. Girda is an angel and has probably saved thousands of lives with her bare hands. I would highly recommend Dr. Girda to anyone who needs an gyn oncologist.
About Dr. Eugenia Girda, MD
- Oncology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1497032106
Education & Certifications
- UC Davis Medical Center
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center
- State University of New York Stony Brook School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Girda has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Girda accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Girda using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Girda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Girda has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Girda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Girda speaks Russian and Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Girda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Girda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Girda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Girda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.