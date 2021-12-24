Overview of Dr. Eugenia Zilber, MD

Dr. Eugenia Zilber, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Old Bridge, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Petrozavodsk State Medical University and is affiliated with Brookdale Hospital Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy and Riverview Medical Center.



Dr. Zilber works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Primary Care in Old Bridge, NJ with other offices in Manalapan, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.