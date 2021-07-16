Dr. Eugenie Brunner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brunner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eugenie Brunner, MD
Overview of Dr. Eugenie Brunner, MD
Dr. Eugenie Brunner, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.
Dr. Brunner's Office Locations
Brunner Eugene MD PA256 Bunn Dr, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 921-9497
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Brunner took the time to explain every step of the procedure. She is attentive & knowledgeable. I highly recommend Dr. Brunner based on her manner, her skill as a surgeon & her availability for follow up.
About Dr. Eugenie Brunner, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ-ROBT W JOHNSON MED SCH
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Dr. Brunner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Brunner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brunner.
