Dr. Eugenie Lee, DMD

Dentistry
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Eugenie Lee, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Nutley, NJ. 

Dr. Lee works at ADVANCED PERIODONTICS in Nutley, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Periodontics
    230 CENTRE ST, Nutley, NJ 07110

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Amalgam Dental Fillings
Bone Grafting
Cavity
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Amalgam Dental Fillings Chevron Icon
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Cavity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cavity
Chipped Tooth Chevron Icon
Clicking of Temporomandibular Joint Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Peridontal Problems Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Dental Cleaning Chevron Icon
Dental Crown Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Examination Chevron Icon
Dental Filling Chevron Icon
Dental Hygiene Services Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Procedure Chevron Icon
Dental Prophylaxis Chevron Icon
Dental Restoration Chevron Icon
Dental Sealant Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Treatment Chevron Icon
Jaw Bone Tissue Deterioration Chevron Icon
Jaw Misalignment Leading to TMJ Chevron Icon
Jaw Sprain Chevron Icon
Jaw Tracking Chevron Icon
Laser Root Planing Chevron Icon
Oral Soft Tissue Assessment Chevron Icon
Pediatric Dental Exam Chevron Icon
Periodontitis Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Root Canal Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Infection Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teeth Whitening Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Temporomandibular Joint (TMJ) Recording Chevron Icon
Tooth Damage Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 06, 2018
    Dr. Lee did my implant and she did a fantastic job. She is talented, professional, and friendly, and did a good job of making the process as easy as possible. She also did a great job of explaining what was going on, which was extremely helpful and calmed my nerves. I've had the implant for some time and everything has been great! I recommend her to all my friends and family.
    AJ — Jul 06, 2018
    About Dr. Eugenie Lee, DMD

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548545676
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eugenie Lee, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lee has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

