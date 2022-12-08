Overview of Dr. Eugenio Bird, MD

Dr. Eugenio Bird, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Puerto Rico / Mayaguez Campus and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Bird works at Bird Eye Institute in Orlando, FL with other offices in Winter Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Astigmatism, Farsightedness and Presbyopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.