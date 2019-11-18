Overview of Dr. Eugenio Candal, MD

Dr. Eugenio Candal, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad De El Salvador, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital.



Dr. Candal works at Reliant Medical Group in Worcester, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.