Overview

Dr. Eugenio Capitle Jr, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from MANILA CENTRAL UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Hospital.



Dr. Capitle Jr works at Rutgers Health Otolaryngic Head & Neck Surgery in Newark, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.