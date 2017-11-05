Dr. Eugenio Galindo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galindo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eugenio Galindo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eugenio Galindo, MD
Dr. Eugenio Galindo, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Mcallen, TX. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CARTAGENA / DIVISION OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance.
Dr. Galindo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Galindo's Office Locations
-
1
Mcallen Oncology5401 N G St Ste 300, Mcallen, TX 78504 Directions (941) 306-4479
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Galindo?
Dr Galindo is excellent! It is worth waiting so long to see him. He is the best doctor one could have,
About Dr. Eugenio Galindo, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1174599948
Education & Certifications
- Univ of Tex MD Anderson Cancer Center
- St Lukes/Case West Res U
- UNIVERSITY OF CARTAGENA / DIVISION OF HEALTH SCIENCE
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Galindo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Galindo accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Galindo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Galindo works at
Dr. Galindo has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Galindo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Galindo speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Galindo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galindo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Galindo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Galindo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.