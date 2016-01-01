Dr. Tassy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Overview of Dr. Eugenio Tassy, MD
Dr. Eugenio Tassy, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hicksville, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tassy's Office Locations
- 1 120 Bethpage Rd Ste 205, Hicksville, NY 11801 Directions (516) 644-2272
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Eugenio Tassy, MD
- Psychiatry
- 47 years of experience
- English, French
- 1013017276
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tassy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tassy speaks French.
Dr. Tassy has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tassy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tassy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tassy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.