Dr. Eugenius Harvey, MB BS is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Royal Free Hosp & Sch Med/U London|Royal Free Hosp & Sch Med/U London and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West.



Dr. Harvey works at Mount Sinai St Luke s in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Gastric Bypass Surgery and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.