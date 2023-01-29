Dr. Eun-Ju Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eun-Ju Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eun-Ju Lee, MD
Dr. Eun-Ju Lee, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Yale New Haven Hospital
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
Center for Blood Disorders425 East 61st Street 8th Floor, New York, NY 10065 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
I’m a healthcare worker, and let me just say that I am sooo impressed by Dr. Lee. She took the time to get to know me (H&P), and she explained the Plan of Care thoroughly. She also has great vibes and personality. Another plus for her, for sending me the Progress Notes via letter though I didn’t for request it (when most doctors just send After Visit Summaries nowadays).
About Dr. Eun-Ju Lee, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- English
- 1184941288
Education & Certifications
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Hematology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
83 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.