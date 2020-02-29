Dr. Kwak-Peacock has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eun Soo Kwak-Peacock, MD
Dr. Eun Soo Kwak-Peacock, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Croton on Hudson, NY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons|Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Locations
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Hudson Valley - Primary Care, Allergy & Immunology35 S Riverside Ave, Croton on Hudson, NY 10520 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor, very caring, listen to your health concerns and take proper approach to address your medical needs, I am very pleased to have her as my doctor for years.
About Dr. Eun Soo Kwak-Peacock, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Korean and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital of Columbia University
- New York Presbyterian Hospital
- Columbia University College of Physicians &amp; Surgeons|Columbia University College of Physicians &amp;amp; Surgeons
- Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons|Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
- Allergy & Immunology
Dr. Kwak-Peacock accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kwak-Peacock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kwak-Peacock works at
Dr. Kwak-Peacock speaks Korean and Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kwak-Peacock. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kwak-Peacock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kwak-Peacock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kwak-Peacock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.