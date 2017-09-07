Dr. Euna Chung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Euna Chung, MD
Overview
Dr. Euna Chung, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Locations
Euna Chung M.d. P.c.25550 Hawthorne Blvd Ste 210, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 294-9002
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Spent time getting to know me before making a diagnosis and giving me medications.
About Dr. Euna Chung, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 21 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1679648992
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chung accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chung speaks Korean.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Chung. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chung.
