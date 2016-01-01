Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eunha Kim, MD
Overview of Dr. Eunha Kim, MD
Dr. Eunha Kim, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.
Dr. Kim works at
Dr. Kim's Office Locations
AMH Geropsychiatric Associates1245 Highland Ave Ste 201, Abington, PA 19001 Directions (215) 481-3133
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Eunha Kim, MD
- Psychiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1861521197
Education & Certifications
- Institute of the Pennsylvania Hospital
- Pennsylvania Hospital Of University of Pennsylvania Health System
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Bipolar Disorder, Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) and Drug and Alcohol Dependence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.