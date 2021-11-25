Overview of Dr. Eunice Lee, MD

Dr. Eunice Lee, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They graduated from EAST TEXAS BAPTIST UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest.



Dr. Lee works at LVPG Hospital Medicine at Muhlenberg in Bethlehem, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.