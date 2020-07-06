Overview of Dr. Eunice Lee, MD

Dr. Eunice Lee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Albert Einstein Medical Center and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Lee works at Long Island Eye Surgeons PC in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Benign Neoplasm of Choroid and Benign Neoplasm of Eye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.