Dr. Eunice Lee, MD
Dr. Eunice Lee, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee's Office Locations
St. Mariam Medical Clinic Inc.4950 Barranca Pkwy Ste 204, Irvine, CA 92604 Directions (949) 502-7110
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I tried finding a GYN but the ones I called had limited hours, only accept "concierge" patients, or were spread out btwn too many locations, I found Dr. Lee. She was a little out of the area I usually go to, but thought I'd see her b/c my issue had some urgency. She was very friendly, thorough -- more so than even my regular GP, knowledgeable, and caring. She didn't just walk in a say like most others "so what are you here" for and never look at the chart. I've already recommended her to friends
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1861405722
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
