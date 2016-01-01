Dr. Eva Alnajjar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alnajjar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eva Alnajjar, MD
Dr. Eva Alnajjar, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV.
Women's Health Associates of Southern Nevada1950 PINTO LN, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Directions (702) 553-0863Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Dr. Alnajjar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alnajjar accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alnajjar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alnajjar has seen patients for Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alnajjar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alnajjar speaks Arabic.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Alnajjar. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alnajjar.
