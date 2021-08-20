Dr. Eva Arkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eva Arkin, MD
Overview of Dr. Eva Arkin, MD
Dr. Eva Arkin, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital and Northside Hospital.
Dr. Arkin's Office Locations
Atlanta Campus1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 851-8000
Premier Care for Women960 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 400, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 257-0170
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've tried every doc in that practice and she was the first that I felt I bonded with. She was kind, interested and personable. I definitely will see her again.
About Dr. Eva Arkin, MD
- Gynecology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1558356147
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arkin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arkin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arkin has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Arkin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arkin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.