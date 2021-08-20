See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Eva Arkin, MD

Gynecology
4.0 (34)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Eva Arkin, MD

Dr. Eva Arkin, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Gynecology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital and Northside Hospital.

Dr. Arkin works at American Professional Associates in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Arkin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Atlanta Campus
    1000 Johnson Ferry Rd, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 851-8000
  2. 2
    Premier Care for Women
    960 Johnson Ferry Rd Ste 400, Atlanta, GA 30342 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 257-0170

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
  • Northside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Aug 20, 2021
    I've tried every doc in that practice and she was the first that I felt I bonded with. She was kind, interested and personable. I definitely will see her again.
    Richgirl — Aug 20, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Eva Arkin, MD
    About Dr. Eva Arkin, MD

    Specialties
    • Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558356147
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Emory University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eva Arkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Arkin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Arkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Arkin works at American Professional Associates in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Arkin’s profile.

    Dr. Arkin has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Arkin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arkin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.