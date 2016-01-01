See All Pediatricians in West Covina, CA
Dr. Eva Chan, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Eva Chan, MD

Pediatrics
1.3 (7)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Eva Chan, MD

Dr. Eva Chan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in West Covina, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from JINAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Chan works at Eva Yee-Fun Chan, MD in West Covina, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Pediatric Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Daniel Saesim, MD
Dr. Daniel Saesim, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Dr. Chan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jackyln Chan Inc
    2707 E Valley Blvd Ste 215, West Covina, CA 91792 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 594-3382
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Chan?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Eva Chan, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Eva Chan, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Chan to family and friends

    Dr. Chan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Chan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Eva Chan, MD.

    About Dr. Eva Chan, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Cantonese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508953894
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • JINAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eva Chan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chan accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Chan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chan works at Eva Yee-Fun Chan, MD in West Covina, CA. View the full address on Dr. Chan’s profile.

    Dr. Chan speaks Cantonese and Spanish.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Chan. The overall rating for this provider is 1.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Eva Chan, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.