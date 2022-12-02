Dr. Eva Galstian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galstian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eva Galstian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eva Galstian, MD
Dr. Eva Galstian, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.
Dr. Galstian works at
Dr. Galstian's Office Locations
Family Medicine Nyc PC150 Broadway Rm 1702, New York, NY 10038 Directions (917) 409-7575
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been with Dr. Galstian for over 6 years I think. I'm particular about my PCP; during those 6 years, I have lost my insurance, gotten other insurance, tried other PCPs, and always return to her for the following reasons: - She believes my symptoms. I've been gaslit by other doctors. Dr Galstian takes everything I share into consideration, runs the right tests to rule things out, refers me to really great places if something is out of her reach. She stops health anxieties if not medically sound. - She isn't only about prescribing RX to heal. This is honestly so huge for me. She suggests vitamins, certain food changes, we talk about food sensitivies and allergies, and will recommend medicine only if absolutely necessary. - She is thorough. She immediately clears up conflicting information. She is super knowledgable even in telemedicine appts. - Lately her office staff changed and my wait time has gotten much longer, but I'm really loyal to Dr Galstian.
About Dr. Eva Galstian, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1346439031
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Family Practice/OMT
