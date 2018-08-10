Overview

Dr. Eva Giro, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Marietta, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Warsaw Med Sch and is affiliated with Selby General Hospital and Marietta Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Giro works at Department of Primary Care in Marietta, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.