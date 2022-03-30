See All Family Doctors in Corona, CA
Dr. Eva Harasti, MD

Family Medicine
3.6 (28)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Eva Harasti, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Corona, CA. They graduated from FIFTH PATHWAY / A FOREIGN MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Riverside Community Hospital.

Dr. Harasti works at Dena M. Mintz O.d. A Professional Corp. in Corona, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dena M. Mintz O.d. A Professional Corp.
    800 Magnolia Ave Ste 113, Corona, CA 92879 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 520-9392
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:30am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
  • Riverside Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Screenings
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Skin Screenings
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Worker's Compensation Evaluations

Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Mar 30, 2022
    Went to Dr Harasti as a new patient last month. I do not like going to the doctors office. Something about the white coat scares me. Dr Harasti made me feel like I have known her for years. She is a very intelligent, caring doctor. All of my issues were handled. I needed a referral. The whole process went smoothly. Bentley took the time to explain my insurance to me which I appreciate. I found my doctor for life. Highly recommend this office.
    Michael — Mar 30, 2022
    About Dr. Eva Harasti, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • English, Hungarian
    • 1144279753
    Education & Certifications

    • St Joseph Hosp
    • FIFTH PATHWAY / A FOREIGN MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eva Harasti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harasti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Harasti has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Harasti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Harasti works at Dena M. Mintz O.d. A Professional Corp. in Corona, CA. View the full address on Dr. Harasti’s profile.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Harasti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harasti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harasti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harasti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

