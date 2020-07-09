See All Neurologists in Wichita, KS
Dr. Eva Henry, MD

Neurology
4.1 (43)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Eva Henry, MD

Dr. Eva Henry, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.

Dr. Henry works at Eva L Henry MD in Wichita, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Henry's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Neurology Specialists
    10111 E 21st St N Ste 105, Wichita, KS 67206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (316) 260-5001

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Head CT Scan
Memory Evaluation
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Congenital Neuropathy With Arthrogryposis Multiplex Congenita Chevron Icon
Congenital Sensory Neuropathy With Neurotrophic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Genetic Predisposition to Migraine With or Without Aura Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Headache-Free Migraine Chevron Icon
Hereditary Neuropathy With Liability to Pressure Palsies Chevron Icon
Hereditary Sensory and Autonomic Neuropathy, Type I Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Migraine, Hormone-Induced Chevron Icon
Migrainous Stupor Migraine Chevron Icon
Migrainous Vertigo Chevron Icon
Motor Sensory Neuropathy, Type 2 - Deafness - Mental Retardation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Diseases Chevron Icon
Neuropathy - Ataxia - Retinitis Pigmentosa Chevron Icon
Neuropathy, Distal Hereditary Motor Chevron Icon
Neuropathy, Distal Hereditary Motor, Jerash Type Chevron Icon
Neuropathy, Distal Hereditary Motor, Type III Chevron Icon
Neuropathy, Distal Hereditary Motor, Type VIIa Chevron Icon
Neuropathy, Hereditary Motor and Sensory, Lom Type Chevron Icon
Neuropathy, Hereditary Motor and Sensory, Okinawa Type Chevron Icon
Neuropathy, Hereditary Sensory, Radicular Chevron Icon
Neuropathy, Hereditary Sensory, Type I Chevron Icon
Neuropathy, Hereditary Sensory, Type II Chevron Icon
Neuropathy, Hereditary Sensory, Type IV Chevron Icon
Neuropathy, Motor and Sensory Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson Disease 10 (PARK10) Chevron Icon
Parkinson Disease 11 (PARK11) Chevron Icon
Parkinson Disease 12 (PARK12) Chevron Icon
Parkinson Disease 13 (PARK13) Chevron Icon
Parkinson Disease 2, Autosomal Recessive Juvenile (PARK2) Chevron Icon
Parkinson Disease 3, Autosomal Dominant Lewy Body (PARK3) Chevron Icon
Parkinson Disease 4, Autosomal Dominant Lewy Body (PARK4) Chevron Icon
Parkinson Disease 5 (PARK5) Chevron Icon
Parkinson Disease 6 (PARK6) Chevron Icon
Parkinson Disease 7 (PARK7) Chevron Icon
Parkinson Disease 8 (PARK8) Chevron Icon
Parkinson Disease 9 (PARK9) Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Sensory Neuropathy With Spastic Paraplegia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    About Dr. Eva Henry, MD

    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801810312
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eva Henry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Henry has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Henry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Henry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

