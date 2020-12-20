Dr. Eva Hurst, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hurst is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eva Hurst, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eva Hurst, MD is a Dermatologist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Washington University / College of Dental Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital and Barnes-jewish West County Hospital.
Dr. Hurst works at
Locations
Center Dermatologic/Cosmetc Sgy969 N Mason Rd Ste 200, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 996-8810
Distinctive Dermatology Limited390 Office Ct, Fairview Heights, IL 62208 Directions (618) 233-7666
Hospital Affiliations
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Barnes-jewish West County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hurst did great with using Mohs on my nose and face area...Her assistant also performed a skin graft and looks pretty good...this was a few years ago> I love the technique of Mohs...
About Dr. Eva Hurst, MD
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1023220464
Education & Certifications
- Washington University / College of Dental Medicine
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hurst accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hurst has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hurst has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hurst on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Hurst. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hurst.
