Overview

Dr. Eva Hurst, MD is a Dermatologist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Washington University / College of Dental Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital and Barnes-jewish West County Hospital.



Dr. Hurst works at Center Dermatologic/Cosmetc Sgy in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Fairview Heights, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Skin Cancer and Basal Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.