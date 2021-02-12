Overview

Dr. Eva Kosta, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Kosta works at Center For Women's Health in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Mitral Valve Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.