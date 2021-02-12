Dr. Eva Kosta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kosta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eva Kosta, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Eva Kosta, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Nyu Langone Women's Health Center207 E 84th St, New York, NY 10028
Howard S Weintraub MD345 E 37th St Rm 308, New York, NY 10016
NYU Langone Trinity Center111 Broadway, New York, NY 10006
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Dr Kosta is a warm, caring and extremely competent doctor. She takes an interest in her patients as people, not just as a heart condition. It is easy totally to her.
About Dr. Eva Kosta, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Greek
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- Bellevue Hosp-Nyu Sch Med
- A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ
