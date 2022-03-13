See All Ophthalmologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Eva Liang, MD

Ophthalmology
4.4 (44)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Eva Liang, MD

Dr. Eva Liang, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.

Dr. Liang works at Center For Sight in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Henderson, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Liang's Office Locations

    Southwest Medical Associates
    4475 S Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89119
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tivoli Village
    330 S Rampart Blvd Ste 360, Las Vegas, NV 89145
    Center for Sight
    5871 W CRAIG RD, Las Vegas, NV 89130
    Henderson Office
    10521 Jeffreys St Ste 100, Henderson, NV 89052

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Astigmatism
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Pterygium
Astigmatism
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Pterygium

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Astigmatism
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Pterygium
Bell's Palsy
Cataract
Corneal Diseases
Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Dry Eyes
Esophoria
Eye Infections
Eyelid Disorders
Glaucoma
Heterophoria
Keratitis
Senile Cataracts
Tear Duct Disorders
Acute Endophthalmitis
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anisocoria
Autoimmune Diseases
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Benign Tumor
Blepharitis
Blind Hypotensive Eye
Blindness
Blocked Tear Duct
Brain Disorders
Chalazion
Chorioretinal Scars
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Erosion
Corneal Ulcer
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Diabetic Retinopathy
Drusen
Ectropion of Eyelid
Endophthalmitis
Entropion
Exotropia
Eye Cancer
Eyelid Spasm
Farsightedness
Floaters
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Headache
Herpetic Keratitis
Hypertropia
Hypopyon
Hypotropia
Iridocyclitis
Keratoconus
Lazy Eye
Macular Edema
Macular Hole
Migraine
Monofixation Syndrome
Nearsightedness
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Nystagmus
Ocular Hypertension
Ocular Prosthetics
Paralytic Strabismus
Pinguecula
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Presbyopia
Progressive High Myopia
Purulent Endophthalmitis
Retina Diseases
Retinal Cysts
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Retinoschisis
Stye
Trichiasis
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vascular Disease
Visual Field Defects
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 44 ratings
    Patient Ratings (44)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Mar 13, 2022
    I can't say enough how good Dr. Liang was. From pre-op, to the surgery, to follow up. She was a pro from start to finish. If you were considering cataract surgery and were apprehensive (as I was!), don't be! Dr. Liang will fix you up. I could not be any happier!
    Stephen Yolleck — Mar 13, 2022
    About Dr. Eva Liang, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    • 28 years of experience
    • English, Chinese
    • 1619957081
    Education & Certifications

    • Temple University School of Medicine
    • Univ Hawaii
    • University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Ophthalmology
