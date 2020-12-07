Overview of Dr. Eva Mina, MD

Dr. Eva Mina, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Euless, TX. They graduated from University of Cairo and is affiliated with Medical City Alliance and Medical City North Hills.



Dr. Mina works at MDVIP - Euless, Texas in Euless, TX with other offices in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.