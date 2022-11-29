Dr. Misra has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eva Misra, MD
Overview of Dr. Eva Misra, MD
Dr. Eva Misra, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY.
Dr. Misra's Office Locations
- 1 116 Glenleigh Ct Ste 2, Knoxville, TN 37934 Directions (865) 966-6185
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
She was very caring. She didnt rush me and i am a white American. I have issues and she listened. She asked me to even get checked for frail and fragile bones but cant remember what she called it. No matter what she writes about me i believe it will be fair. She and her office nurse didnt make me feel uncomfortable or embarassed about what i could or couldnt do well. I personally thought she was polite as well as her staff.
About Dr. Eva Misra, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1578983094
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
