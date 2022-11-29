See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Knoxville, TN
Dr. Eva Misra, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Eva Misra, MD

Internal Medicine
3.0 (6)
Call for new patient details
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Eva Misra, MD

Dr. Eva Misra, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Internal Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Kristopher Goddard, DO
Dr. Kristopher Goddard, DO
5.0 (145)
View Profile

Dr. Misra's Office Locations

  1. 1
    116 Glenleigh Ct Ste 2, Knoxville, TN 37934 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (865) 966-6185

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abnormal Thyroid
Abnormal Thyroid

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Misra?

Nov 29, 2022
She was very caring. She didnt rush me and i am a white American. I have issues and she listened. She asked me to even get checked for frail and fragile bones but cant remember what she called it. No matter what she writes about me i believe it will be fair. She and her office nurse didnt make me feel uncomfortable or embarassed about what i could or couldnt do well. I personally thought she was polite as well as her staff.
BARBARA TAYLOR — Nov 29, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Eva Misra, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Eva Misra, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Misra to family and friends

Dr. Misra's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Misra

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Eva Misra, MD.

About Dr. Eva Misra, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 19 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1578983094
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Misra has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Misra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Misra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Misra.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Misra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Misra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Eva Misra, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.