Dr. Eva Olariu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olariu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eva Olariu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eva Olariu, MD
Dr. Eva Olariu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lexington, KY. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Baptist Health Lexington.
Dr. Olariu works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Olariu's Office Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Lexington Hospital Medicine1740 Nicholasville Rd Fl 4, Lexington, KY 40503 Directions (859) 260-6348
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Lexington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Olariu?
About Dr. Eva Olariu, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1912433525
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY / CHANDLER MEDICAL CENTER
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Olariu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Olariu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Olariu works at
Dr. Olariu has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olariu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olariu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olariu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.