Dr. Olson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eva Olson, MD
Overview of Dr. Eva Olson, MD
Dr. Eva Olson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Ann Arbor, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Olson works at
Dr. Olson's Office Locations
Rebecca Hatton Psyd Licensed Psychologist202 E Washington St Ste 400B, Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
I work in health care, and before seeing Dr. Olson, I thought I knew all of the options available to treat my condition. She listened carefully to my experiences and my concerns, and prescribed a med that I was completely unaware of as an option. I've been taking it for over a year now, and it's changed my life. In my experience, rather than being overly friendly, Dr. Olson mostly shows her compassion through providing excellent care. She's incredibly sharp, and cares deeply about getting a result that works for you. I feel so grateful that Dr. Olson took the time to really consider my case as an individual, the other medications I was on and my physiological history that I'd never considered as part of my mental health, and found something that seems to have addressed a huge root problem in my health. I recommend her 100%.
About Dr. Eva Olson, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1891965596
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
Dr. Olson accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Olson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Olson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.