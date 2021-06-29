See All Neurologists in Hinsdale, IL
Dr. Eva Pilcher, MD

Neurology
3.1 (14)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Eva Pilcher, MD

Dr. Eva Pilcher, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hinsdale, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with AdventHealth La Grange, Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital, Adventist Hinsdale Hospital and AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village.

Dr. Pilcher works at Illinois Cancer Specialists in Hinsdale, IL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Tremor and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pilcher's Office Locations

  1. 1
    AMITA Health Medical Group Neurosurgery Hinsdale
    908 N Elm St Ste 210, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 856-8640

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth La Grange
  • Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital
  • Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
  • AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Tremor
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Tremor
Headache

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • First Health
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 29, 2021
    Dr. Pilcher always takes her time to listen to me and is never in a hurry. I barely get a chance to sit down in the waiting room and I am immediately called in to see her. I cannot express enough how wonderful and attentive Dr. Pilcher and her staff are! Been seeing her for years.
    Gladys Dyer — Jun 29, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Eva Pilcher, MD
    About Dr. Eva Pilcher, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish
    NPI Number
    • 1033371133
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Loyola University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eva Pilcher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pilcher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pilcher has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pilcher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pilcher works at Illinois Cancer Specialists in Hinsdale, IL. View the full address on Dr. Pilcher’s profile.

    Dr. Pilcher has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Tremor and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pilcher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Pilcher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pilcher.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pilcher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pilcher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

