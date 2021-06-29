Dr. Eva Pilcher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pilcher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eva Pilcher, MD
Overview of Dr. Eva Pilcher, MD
Dr. Eva Pilcher, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hinsdale, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with AdventHealth La Grange, Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital, Adventist Hinsdale Hospital and AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village.
Dr. Pilcher's Office Locations
AMITA Health Medical Group Neurosurgery Hinsdale908 N Elm St Ste 210, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (630) 856-8640
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth La Grange
- Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital
- Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
- AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pilcher always takes her time to listen to me and is never in a hurry. I barely get a chance to sit down in the waiting room and I am immediately called in to see her. I cannot express enough how wonderful and attentive Dr. Pilcher and her staff are! Been seeing her for years.
About Dr. Eva Pilcher, MD
- Neurology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1033371133
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pilcher has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pilcher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pilcher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pilcher has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Tremor and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pilcher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pilcher speaks Polish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Pilcher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pilcher.
