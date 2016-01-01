Overview of Dr. Eva Quiroz, MD

Dr. Eva Quiroz, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Salem, VA. They graduated from Ponce Health Sciences University and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center and Washington Hospital.



Dr. Quiroz works at LewisGale Physicians Women's Health Specialists - 1900 Electric Rd., Suite 1030 in Salem, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.