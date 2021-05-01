Dr. Sahay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eva Sahay, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Eva Sahay, MD
Dr. Eva Sahay, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Patna University / Patna Medical College and is affiliated with Saint John's Episcopal Hospital At South Shore.
Dr. Sahay works at
Dr. Sahay's Office Locations
1
Sahay Medical Group PC400 Garden City Plz Ste 111, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 739-3030
2
Renee R Lefland MD & Peter Deplas MD PC901 Stewart Ave Ste 220, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 739-3030
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint John's Episcopal Hospital At South Shore
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sahay was patient, took her time answering all my questions, even when some were outside her designated field. I felt she answered my questions thoroughly. Didn't feel rushed. I would highly recommend Dr. Sahay to anyone with neurological issues.
About Dr. Eva Sahay, MD
- Neurology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1356453468
Education & Certifications
- Patna University / Patna Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sahay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sahay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sahay has seen patients for Tremor and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sahay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sahay. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sahay.
