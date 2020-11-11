Dr. Eva Sum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eva Sum, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in West Chester, PA. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital and Paoli Hospital.
Wcs Sedation LLC915 Old Fern Hill Rd Ste 300, West Chester, PA 19380 Directions (610) 431-3122
- 2 455 Woodview Rd Ste 215, West Grove, PA 19390 Directions (610) 431-3122
Chester County Hospital701 E Marshall St, West Chester, PA 19380 Directions (610) 431-3122
- Chester County Hospital
- Paoli Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Most importantly, Dr. Sum and the practitioners in the office were great, respectful to my Mom who suffers with early stages of Alzheimer's, but the front desk staff was rude and lacked any compassion, and the office manager failed to return my call to address my concerns with how my Mom and I were treated at check-in.
- Gastroenterology
- English
- LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Sum has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Sum. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sum.
