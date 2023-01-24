Dr. Evaleen Caccam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Caccam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Evaleen Caccam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Evaleen Caccam, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine|University Of Miami School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville.
Dr. Caccam works at
Locations
-
1
FABEN Obstetrics and Gynecology4425 Merrimac Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32210 Directions (904) 346-0050Monday5:00am - 5:00pmTuesday5:00am - 5:00pmWednesday5:00am - 5:00pmThursday5:00am - 5:00pmFriday5:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
FABEN Obstetrics and Gynecology - San Marco1510 Riverplace Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32207 Directions (904) 346-0050Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Faben Obstetrics & Gynecology LLC4181 Southpoint Dr E Ste 300, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 346-0050Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Caccam?
I have been a patient for an over 10 years, best practice , staff wonderful , Dr.Caccam is the best she listen to your concerns and genuinely care, she always explains and help you choose best options never a long wait time. I highly recommend
About Dr. Evaleen Caccam, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1760403091
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida / Shands Medical Center
- University of Miami / School of Medicine|University Of Miami School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Caccam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Caccam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Caccam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Caccam works at
Dr. Caccam speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Caccam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Caccam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Caccam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Caccam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.