Overview of Dr. Evan Bachner, MD

Dr. Evan Bachner, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Westlake Village, CA. They graduated from Columbia University and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.



Dr. Bachner works at Center for Orthopaedic Specialists in Westlake Village, CA with other offices in West Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Elbow Bursitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.