Dr. Evan Bahr, MD
Overview of Dr. Evan Bahr, MD
Dr. Evan Bahr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital and Piedmont Augusta.
Dr. Bahr's Office Locations
Summerville Womens Medical Group2300 Wrightsboro Rd, Augusta, GA 30904 Directions (706) 737-3948
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
- Piedmont Augusta
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Hands down, Dr. Bahr is the most caring, helpful and sincere doctor that I have ever been to!! Been going to him for 17 years and every visit has been that way!!
About Dr. Evan Bahr, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1033105416
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA AT AIKEN
