Overview of Dr. Evan Bates, MD

Dr. Evan Bates, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.



They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.