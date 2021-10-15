Dr. Evan Beale, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Evan Beale, MD
Overview of Dr. Evan Beale, MD
Dr. Evan Beale, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Baylor University Medical Center and Medical City Dallas.
Dr. Beale works at
Dr. Beale's Office Locations
Dallas Pediatric Neurology Assoc.7777 Forest Ln Ste B116, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 566-3001
International Craniofacial Institute11970 N Central Expy Ste 270, Dallas, TX 75243 Directions (972) 331-1900
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Medical City Dallas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful staff, very caring.
About Dr. Evan Beale, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beale has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beale accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beale works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Beale. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beale.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.