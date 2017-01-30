Overview of Dr. Evan Black, MD

Dr. Evan Black, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Utah and is affiliated with Alta View Hospital.



Dr. Black works at TeleSpecialists, LLC in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Salt Lake City, UT and Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.