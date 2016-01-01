Overview of Dr. Evan Brathwaite, MD

Dr. Evan Brathwaite, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYC Health + Hospitals/Coney Island.



Dr. Brathwaite works at Coney Island Hospital in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.