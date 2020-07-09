Dr. Evan Bridges, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bridges is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Evan Bridges, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Friendswood, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
South Texas Foot Specialist PA119 E Edgewood Dr, Friendswood, TX 77546 Directions (281) 996-9546
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bridges is great. Unlike many doctors, he listens, asked the right questions and is very enthusiastic about his job and his patients. If you have a foot problem, he is the one to see.
- Podiatry
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Bridges has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bridges accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bridges has seen patients for Foot Fracture, Nail Avulsion and Excision and Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bridges on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bridges. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bridges.
