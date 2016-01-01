See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Everett, WA
Dr. Evan Cantini, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
2.9 (10)
Map Pin Small Everett, WA
Call for new patient details
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Evan Cantini, MD

Dr. Evan Cantini, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Everett, WA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital and Providence Regional Medical Center Everett.

Dr. Cantini works at Providence Medical Group in Everett, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain and Gait Abnormality along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cantini's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Evan Cantini
    1330 Rockefeller Ave Ste 520, Everett, WA 98201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

2.9
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Evan Cantini, MD

Specialties
  • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 43 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1023049244
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
Internship
  • Wright State U Affil Hosps
Medical Education
  • WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
Board Certifications
  • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Anne Hospital
  • Providence Regional Medical Center Everett

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Cantini has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Cantini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Cantini works at Providence Medical Group in Everett, WA. View the full address on Dr. Cantini’s profile.

Dr. Cantini has seen patients for Chronic Pain and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cantini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Cantini. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cantini.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cantini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cantini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

