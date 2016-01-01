Dr. Cantini has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Evan Cantini, MD
Overview of Dr. Evan Cantini, MD
Dr. Evan Cantini, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Everett, WA. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with St. Anne Hospital and Providence Regional Medical Center Everett.
Dr. Cantini works at
Dr. Cantini's Office Locations
Evan Cantini1330 Rockefeller Ave Ste 520, Everett, WA 98201 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Evan Cantini, MD
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 43 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1023049244
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Wright State U Affil Hosps
- WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anne Hospital
- Providence Regional Medical Center Everett

Dr. Cantini has seen patients for Chronic Pain and Gait Abnormality, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cantini on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
