Dr. Evan Collins, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
3.8 (29)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Evan Collins, MD

Dr. Evan Collins, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from State Univ of NY at Brooklyn and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital and Houston Methodist West Hospital.

Dr. Collins works at Houston Methodist Institute for Reconstructive Surgery in Houston, TX with other offices in Pearland, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Trigger Finger and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Collins' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Houston Methodist Department of Surgery
    6560 Fannin St Ste 410, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 441-3535
  2. 2
    Houston Methodist Department of Surgery
    8520 Broadway St Ste 100, Pearland, TX 77584 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 441-3535

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Trigger Finger
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Joint Surgery Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Surgery Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Surgery, Endoscopic Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Excision of Metacarpal and Carpal Chevron Icon
Finger Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand or Wrist Tendon Transfer Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Joint Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Fusion Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Joint Replacement Surgery Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Wrist Injuries Chevron Icon
Wrist Replacement Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Feb 17, 2020
    I am a seasoned Family Physician and I chose Evan D Collins MD to handle my medical condition. He was personable, practical, on-time, explaining diagnoses and potential treatments. I went in expecting surgery and instead was given practical advice. I was pleasantly surprised that he did not rush to surgery, and his recommendations took care of my problem. I respect his clinical acumen.
    Doc — Feb 17, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Evan Collins, MD
    About Dr. Evan Collins, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • English, Spanish
    • Male
    • 1952338113
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    • State University Of New York Health Science Center
    • University Hospital of Brooklyn ( Downstate )
    • State Univ of NY at Brooklyn
    • Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Houston Methodist Hospital
    • Houston Methodist West Hospital

    Primary Care
