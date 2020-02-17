Overview of Dr. Evan Collins, MD

Dr. Evan Collins, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from State Univ of NY at Brooklyn and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital and Houston Methodist West Hospital.



Dr. Collins works at Houston Methodist Institute for Reconstructive Surgery in Houston, TX with other offices in Pearland, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Trigger Finger and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.