Overview of Dr. Evan Fliegel, MD

Dr. Evan Fliegel, MD is a Pulmonologist in Athens, GA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center and Saint Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Fliegel works at Evan Fliegel MD PC in Athens, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Influenza (Flu) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.