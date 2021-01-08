See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Wynnewood, PA
Dr. Evan Frank, MD

Pain Medicine
2.8 (45)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Evan Frank, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Wynnewood, PA. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital and Lankenau Medical Center.

They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    100 E Lancaster Ave, Wynnewood, PA 19096 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 642-3800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bryn Mawr Hospital
  • Lankenau Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Back Pain
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicare
    • PA Insurance Services
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Regence Blue Shield of Washington
    • Special Needs Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (24)
    About Dr. Evan Frank, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1356383368
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Brigham and Women's Hospital
    Internship
    • UCLA Med Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
