Overview of Dr. Evan Garfein, MD

Dr. Evan Garfein, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bronx, NY. They completed their residency with Brigham and Women's Hospital



Dr. Garfein works at Stony Brook Cardiology in Bronx, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia, Localized Fat Deposits and Breast Reduction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.