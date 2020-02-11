Dr. Evan Garfein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garfein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Evan Garfein, MD
Overview of Dr. Evan Garfein, MD
Dr. Evan Garfein, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bronx, NY. They completed their residency with Brigham and Women's Hospital
Dr. Garfein works at
Dr. Garfein's Office Locations
-
1
Montefiore Medical Center111 E 210th St, Bronx, NY 10467 Directions (718) 920-4321
-
2
Weiler Hosp.- Emergency Dept.1825 Eastchester Rd, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 904-2000
-
3
Montefiore at 1250 Waters Place1250 Waters Pl, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 405-8200
-
4
Montefiore Greene Medical Arts Pavilion3400 Bainbridge Ave, Bronx, NY 10467 Directions (866) 633-8255
-
5
Montefiore Hutchinson Metro Practice1200 Waters Pl, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 920-4800
-
6
Montefiore Medical Group-Family Care Center (FCC)3444 Kossuth Ave, Bronx, NY 10467 Directions (718) 920-2273
-
7
Montefiore Medical Center600 E 233rd St, Bronx, NY 10466 Directions (718) 920-9000Tuesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pm
-
8
Montefiore Westchester Square2475 Saint Raymonds Ave, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 430-7345
-
9
Montefioremedicalcenter3415 Bainbridge Ave, Bronx, NY 10467 Directions (718) 741-2450
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Garfein?
Dr. Garfein and his staff are top notch. They are professional, and warm. The office and operating room are immaculate. I was extremely nervous before surgery but, completely put at ease after talking to the doctor, Ana, his PA. I would recommend Dr. Garfein services to everyone.
About Dr. Evan Garfein, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1790943546
Education & Certifications
- Brigham and Women's Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Garfein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Garfein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Garfein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Garfein works at
Dr. Garfein has seen patients for Gynecomastia, Localized Fat Deposits and Breast Reduction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Garfein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Garfein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garfein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garfein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garfein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.