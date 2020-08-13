Overview of Dr. Evan Goldfischer, MD

Dr. Evan Goldfischer, MD is an Urology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with Vassar Brothers Medical Center and Westchester Medical Center.



Dr. Goldfischer works at Eastdale Urology in Poughkeepsie, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Hesitancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.