See All General Surgeons in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Evan Goldstein, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Evan Goldstein, DO

General Surgery
4.2 (17)
Map Pin Small Beverly Hills, CA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Evan Goldstein, DO

Dr. Evan Goldstein, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They completed their residency with Maimonides Medical Center

Dr. Goldstein works at Bespoke Surgical in Beverly Hills, CA with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anal Fissure, Anal Fistula and Destruction of Anal Tumor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Goldstein's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bespoke Surgical
    9033 Wilshire Blvd Ste 200, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 402-8902
  2. 2
    Bespoke Surgical
    44 E 12th St Apt MD1, New York, NY 10003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 206-1501
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anal Fissure
Anal Fistula
Destruction of Anal Tumor
Anal Fissure
Anal Fistula
Destruction of Anal Tumor

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • Meritain Health
    • MetroPlus Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Goldstein?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Evan Goldstein, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Evan Goldstein, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Goldstein to family and friends

    Dr. Goldstein's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Goldstein

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Evan Goldstein, DO.

    About Dr. Evan Goldstein, DO

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508040726
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Maimonides Medical Center
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Evan Goldstein, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Goldstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Goldstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Goldstein has seen patients for Anal Fissure, Anal Fistula and Destruction of Anal Tumor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Evan Goldstein, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.